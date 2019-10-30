Skoda brought the Octavia prototype 2020 on tests
Despite the seemingly unstoppable rise of SUVs, including the model lineup, Skoda, Octavia it is the leader, and since its appearance it accounts for about a third of world production company.
Until the company is ready to submit the final version of the new items, but on the eve of the journalists were given the opportunity to evaluate the prototype model. The novelty will be equipped with either a 2.0-liter TDI, or a 1.5-liter gasoline engine.
Together with power units working six-speed manual or semiskorostnoy transmission DSG.
Under the dazzling camouflage Octavia retained the familiar MQB platform. However, aerodynamics have been improved by 14 percent. Suspension and steering has been slightly upgraded to provide even greater comfort and more quality control.
The biggest technical changes have affected the electrical architecture, which has been completely redesigned to unedit the latest assistive devices for drivers.
Now available universal latest in Autonomous system 2 level, which effectively combine assistance for lane departure and adaptive cruise control. Matrix led headlights are also an option, while the infotainment system has been greatly updated and now includes the ability to update content in the cloud.
In the engine range includes updated 2.0-liter TDI rated at 148 HP or 115 HP Also the flagship will have a version with a 187-strong unit, which will be available in the modification of vRS. In addition there will be versions with pluggable modules, and a 48-volt hybrid performance. Also there is a choice between front-wheel and all-wheel drive.
Inside, the new Skoda Octavia is more cool design and more extensive use of premium materials. So, the novelty has received dvuhsvetnoe steering wheel, and instrument panelmay some of the features of the Mercedes S-Class of the previous generation.
Despite the fact that the space for passengers has not increased (it is still one of the biggest in its class), the Luggage compartment became more in 600 l hatchback, wagon 640 l, 10 l and 40 more, respectively.