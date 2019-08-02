Skoda has announced the launch of two models in the version of Monte Carlo
The Czech automaker will expand its range of Monte Carlo, which previously was part of the Fabia model, releasing Kamiq and Scala, which will be presented at the IAA in Frankfurt am main in 2019.
As a subcompact hatchback, Scala, Monte Carlo and Monte Carlo Kamiq will vary with the sport style, which will consist mainly of black color and special icons.
In addition, the model will appear without any additional changes, as only the icon of the RS (vRS in the UK) is the performance of Skoda.
Named after rally Monte Carlo, the first edition of this nickname was a limited edition of 70 copies in 1936.
Since 2011, the company used the name for Fabia, Citigo, Rapid, Rapid Spaceback, the second and third generations. Skoda Yeti special performance was produced in the period from 2015 to 2017, and Rapid Citigo and Monte Carlos from 2014 to 2019.
“The rally Monte Carlo and Skoda have a long Association stretching back over a hundred years. In 1912, when the rally Monte Carlo was only the second year, the cars from mladá Boleslav were among the competitors”, — is spoken in the official press release.
Fabia Monte Carlo and Fabia Estate Monte Carlo with its sporty black parts are the best versions of the series. The cost of the hatchback in the UK is 17 460 pounds (21 253 USD).