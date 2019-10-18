Skoda has released new sketches of the next-generation Octavia
The Czech company has posted in their Twitter design sketches of the next generation Skoda Octavia.
A couple of unique renderings give an idea of the Skoda Octavia the next generation, which, thanks to the latest design language has received a more complete and emotional appearance, and, despite its compact dimensions, a spacious and comfortable lounge.
The artist offers his vision of the fourth generation of the popular model, trying on the liftback almost kupeobrazny, but slightly elongated silhouette.
The rear of the car has sharp lines that has found its continuation in the rear lights with crystal elements. Elegant exterior and a powerful stuffing perfectly complements the set of huge wheels.