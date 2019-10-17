Skoda increased its sales in the world market
The Czech manufacturer has prepared the annual report the increase in sales.
For the first three quarters 2019 Skoda dealerships around the world managed to sell 913,7 thousand cars of the Czech brand.
In the East (+10.6 per cent) and Western Europe (+6.8 percent), the company was able to significantly increase deliveries of cars, despite the fact that total shipments decreased by 2.7% compared to the previous reporting period.
In other international markets, Skoda put in the current year 719 300 vehicles (+4.4 per cent). Just last month Skoda sold there 102 thousand cars. This popular Skoda SUV Kodiaq (+60.8 per cent).