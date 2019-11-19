Skoda will present the new budget model
In February Skoda will present the concept SUV, which will be the first model based on a new low-cost platform developed in India by the automaker.
The concept will be shown at the auto show in Delhi from 7 to 12 February. According to General Director of Skoda Bernhard Mayer, the production version will go on sale by the end of next year and by the beginning of 2021, it will join notchback on the same platform.
Skoda is developing an inexpensive platform called MQB A0 for its parent company Volkswagen Group. In the program two cars to the VW brand, including a small SUV. The platform is part of the VW Group offers to accelerate sales in the market. It is expected that the vehicles using the platform, are not adapted for sale in Europe.
“We said that if we want to be competitive, we must exactly match the requirements of our clients in India. They differ from what we see in the rest of the world,” said Mayer Automotive News Europe at a press conference in Prague.
In sales of cars in India is dominated by Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai, which took advantage of local economies of scale to deliver the cars at a price that is attractive to local buyers. Renault was the most successful European brand in India in recent years after developing a small SUV Kwid at the local level.
However, according to forecasters LMC Automotive, Renault was only the ninth best seller of India in September. Skoda was the 13th best-seller, and the VW number 10.
The passenger car market in India is currently experiencing a “serious and prolonged” recession, sales of which fell 16% in the first nine months to just over 2 million, according to a recent report from LMC.
This is due to the lack of credit availability, higher prices for vehicles, weak buyers sentiment and a slowing economy.
Skoda will launch its new cars to India only once, in April, the country will go on a more stringent emission standard Bharat Stage 6. It is projected that this change will lead to further lull of sales after the expected at the beginning of the year rush to buy more cheap cars, designed in accordance with the applicable norms of BS-4.
LMC expects the passenger car market in India stabiliziruemost at 3.4 million units by 2021.