Skrypali secretly moved from the UK to another country: what is known about their lives
Former GRU officer Sergey Skripal and his daughter Julia, in which Britain tried to poison nerve substance “Beginner”, moved to New Zealand, found by the Sunday Times, citing senior government sources, writes the BBC.
According to the publication, before heading to New Zealand Skrypali year lived in a safe house in Britain under the protection of the secret intelligence service (MI6).
A government source told the Sunday Times that a former double agent and his daughter changed his personality and has provided financial assistance to start life in another country.
The publication revealed that Skrypali maintain contact with their former neighbors — Ross and Cassidy and Mo, and in 2019 sent them a congratulatory Christmas card with no return address.
“It’s nice that they remember about us. But it is unlikely we ever will see,” said Cassidy.
Former GRU officer Sergey Skripal was sentenced in Russia for espionage, and in 2010 exchanged for the Russians (some of them are officers of the foreign intelligence service) arrested in the US, and flew to the UK.
Yulia and Sergei Skripal was found on the afternoon of 4 March 2018 at the heart of English Salisbury on a bench in the Park unconscious.
The British authorities accused the Russian special services of trying to poison Skrobala nerve substance “Beginner” and called the suspects the two Russians who have entered the UK under the names Alexander Petrov, and Ruslan Bashirov.
Later, reporters found that the name “Ruslan Bashirov” disappeared GRU Colonel Anatoly Chapiha and “Alexander Petrov” — in fact, an officer of the same Russian special services Alexander Mishkin.
Poisoning Skrobala led to a serious worsening of relations between Britain and Russia: London sent 23 Russian diplomat, Moscow responded in kind. Soon dozens of countries supported Britain, announcing the expulsion of Russian diplomats.
The Russian side has consistently denied its involvement in the assassination of Sergei Skripal.
Skrypali in New Zealand. Or in Canada. Or in any other part of the world
Rumors that Yulia and Sergei Skripal will move or have already moved to New Zealand, appeared a few months ago. But to get a serious confirmation of this from reliable sources, no one could.
It is important to note that now Times not refer to security sources and a “senior government source”.
If Skrobala really moved to New Zealand as a result of complicated and expensive surgery, why now report their new residence to the public?
New Zealand is a small country, and the Russian-speaking Diaspora there is significantly less than in the UK or the USA. Sergei Skripal speaks English with a noticeable Russian accent. And, given the constant publications about Russian spies in the press, the emergence of some small and peaceful new Zealand town age men and young girls, speaking with a Russian accent, immediately attracted the attention of neighbours and caused a lot of questions about their past and reasons for moving.
Even if Sergey and Yulia changed the appearance, they both have a scar on his neck from the tracheostomy procedure, during which doctors inserted them in the throat tube for breathing, trying to cope with the attacks caused by exposure to toxic substances (according to British authorities, it was “Beginner”).
Yulia and Sergei Skripal hardly would live indefinitely in a closed house under the protection of MI6. Before and after the poisoning they have repeatedly expressed a desire to live a normal life. It is known that Yulia periodically exchanges messages with his friends. And at least twice called the Yaroslavl mother. According to the Times, he also sent a greeting card to his former neighbors in Salisbury.
It is not excluded that Sergey and Yulia Skripal already got new neighbors and started life with a clean slate in a new place on the world map. But where exactly this point is, we hardly know for sure in the foreseeable future.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- Former GRU officer Sergey Skripal and his daughter Julia was found unconscious on a bench in Salisbury on 4 March. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The police found that they were poisoned with nerve agent. Poisoned were about 20 people, including a policeman, who first visited the scene and the house Skripal. Upon a poisoning criminal case about attempt at murder.
- In the end, ex-spy and his daughter came to live in the secret place in Britain to protect their safety.
- In Russia Skripal in 2006 was convicted of spying for British intelligence. In 2010 he was traded for disclosed in US-Russian intelligence.
- After an investigation, Britain came to the conclusion that poisoning has been applied nervously-paralytic poison a new generation of the group called “Newbie”. Because no other country except Russia, did not have access to this substance, London stated that it was responsible for the attack with high probability is Russia.
- In the course of the investigation, the UK was accused of the attempted murder of Petrov and Bashirova, calling them members of the GRU.
- Russia denied these allegations, and the President of the country Vladimir Putin said that the suspects were civilians.
- Then the suspects gave an interview to Russian journalists, stated that he had visited Salisbury, “to see the Cathedral.”
- After poisoning Skrobala USA introduced a package of restrictions against Russia, which entered into force on 27 August.
- ForumDaily previously published a full list of sanctions imposed by the US and Europe against Russia.
