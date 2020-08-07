SkyUp launches flights to Istanbul
Photo: facebook.com/skyup.aero
SkyUp has announced flights to Turkey
Since the end of September, the airline thrice per week to fly from Kiev to Istanbul. Tickets start from 1635 UAH one way without Luggage.
SkyUp airline launches regular flights Kiev-Istanbul-Kiev. Flights will begin on 25 September and will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, the press service of the company.
Ticket prices start from 1635 UAH one way without Luggage. Flights will arrive at the new airport in Istanbul.
As you know, Turkey has allowed the Ukrainians entering from 1 July without PCR testing and isolation. To travel to Turkey in addition to the documents for traveling abroad need to have a medical insurance policy that covers the cost of treatment COVID-19 in Turkey. It can be purchased online, from a tour operator or at the airport of Turkey. Also at the checkpoint provided by the medical examination. In case of detection of symptoms of coronavirus during the inspection, free of charge carried out PCR.
Recall from июляSkyUp resumed its flights to Ukraine. Was running routes Kharkov — Lviv, Kharkiv, Odessa, Lviv — Odessa and Lviv — Kherson.
It was also reported, statikk Airlines resumed flights to Kharkiv.
korrespondent.net