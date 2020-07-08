Slami Suarez: gravity Lazio tasted suprotivnika I otima red card (video)
July 8, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Lecce
Naperedodni VDRIVE programa 31st round Ser A match at Lecce, in yakomu odnoimennyi club primal about the applicant to the “scudetto” – “Lazio”.
Romans to dosit nespole postupili 1:2 I, sudachi s Usoga, pohoval svoï chancy on zavoevannye zolotih medals.
90+3 huilin Stasia neordinarno, Yak for football, epsod. Zahisnik guests Park Gabarron have negrova moment of Comus Virchow vkusiti supernice serve out his hand.
Neapolis arbtr Fabio Maresca not salishev without uwagi Tsey gesture 27-ronago Spence I vignau “of grisone” s field.