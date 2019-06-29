Slates acknowledged dangerous for health shoes
The desire in the summer heat wrapped in very light shoes, which are slates, lead to health problems, warned the American experts
Dr. Camille long medical center Wake Forest announced that shale has no support for the heel, causing the person attempting to lock the Shoe in place, bending the toes. Such actions can cause problems with the calf muscles and Achilles tendons, and cause pain in the back.
In that case, if the person is shale a long time, he risks to acquire plantar fasciitis is a disease characterized by pain in the heel. The disease is insidious that the recovery takes about a year.
“The best way to take care of your health is to make sure that the shoes were bent in the same direction as the foot, i.e. at the level of the feet,” say the experts.