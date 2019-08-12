Slaughter jokes that will lift the mood

Убойные анекдоты, которые поднимут настроение

Funny jokes that will not let you down.

  • This is your rat run here?
  • It’s not a rat, and a dwarf Dachshund!
  • The cat's eaten — so, rat.

Убойные анекдоты, которые поднимут настроение

Very annoying phrase “Well, something like that…”, spoken behind my back in a tattoo parlor.

Убойные анекдоты, которые поднимут настроение

  • Hello!
  • Yes.
  • Oh, I think I got the wrong number. You have any?
  • Sixth.
  • Uh-uh no, not wrong!

Убойные анекдоты, которые поднимут настроение

Our scientists opened new type of fish — fish-bitch. Not caught, and that’s it…

Убойные анекдоты, которые поднимут настроение

A guy came to the psychiatrist: Doctor, I have bad health, no money, nobody loves me.
Well, my friend, now we will fix this. Sit back, close your eyes and repeat after me: “I’m fine, I’m healthy, wealthy and prosperous. I love and love”.
Man, opening his eyes: I’m happy for you, doctor. And I have bad health, no money…

