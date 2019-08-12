Slaughter jokes that will lift the mood
August 12, 2019
Funny jokes that will not let you down.
- This is your rat run here?
- It’s not a rat, and a dwarf Dachshund!
- The cat's eaten — so, rat
Very annoying phrase “Well, something like that…”, spoken behind my back in a tattoo parlor.
- Hello!
- Yes.
- Oh, I think I got the wrong number. You have any?
- Sixth.
- Uh-uh no, not wrong!
Our scientists opened new type of fish — fish-bitch. Not caught, and that’s it…
A guy came to the psychiatrist: Doctor, I have bad health, no money, nobody loves me.
Well, my friend, now we will fix this. Sit back, close your eyes and repeat after me: “I’m fine, I’m healthy, wealthy and prosperous. I love and love”.
Man, opening his eyes: I’m happy for you, doctor. And I have bad health, no money…
