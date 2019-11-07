SLAVA’S SNOWSHOW: Polunin lucky in the US show, which received more than 20 international awards
One of the most successful international show of all time, SLAVA’S SNOWSHOW, that was nominated for a Tony award, returns to Broadway.
With the purchase of tickets need to hurry — they dismantled quickly, although vivid picture will show in new York for eight weeks. Book tickets on the link.
It is by the Glory of Polunin incredible theatrical performance will fascinate art fans of all ages. The effect of SLAVA’S SNOWSHOW takes place in a reductio ad absurdum surreal world, where the author portrayed their fairytale vision filled with magical dynamism and humorous antics.
Slava Polunin was born in a small town in the Central part of Russia. He quickly became a star at home. With his talent he turned to understand the art of clowning. His poetic and sharp approach to comic performance highly appreciated by the audience from a dozen different countries.
SLAVA’S SNOWSHOW made its debut in the U.S. in 2004 and became a theatrical sensation, breaking the record of the highest-grossing show in the history of the Union Square Theatre.
Becoming a theatre classic, SLAVA’S SNOWSHOW expands the boundaries of family show up to the highest standards. It has received over 20 international awards, including the award of Lawrence Olivier and Drama Desk and nominated for Tony.