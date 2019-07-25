“Sleep, and it will take away Putin” in Russia there is a new funny “horror story” (video)
In Russia, one of the users has posted a video in which the dad scares his little son, who does not want to go to bed.
The father mentions not his grandmother-ICU, bogeyman or other “monsters”, and the President of the country — I guess that has now become the main “horror stories” for adults and children.
In particular, between the father and the baby took such a dialogue: “— are you Going to sleep? No. — Huh? — No. — What do you want for you Putin here? — No. Then let him come after you and take you! — No. And will you increase the retirement age to 80 years. Do you want this? — No. — Going to sleep? Yes. — Okay, then sleep.”
Users actively joke on the network and note that if you scare the child by Putin, his psyche can’t handle it.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Putin does not like the events that occur now in Ukraine, and he is very annoyed because of this.
