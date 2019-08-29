Sleep apnea in women increases the risk of cancer
Observations have shown that having this sleep disorder women, the risk of malignant tumor increases two to three times. It remains to determine whether it can be reduced if you get rid of sleep apnea.
In the publication of the European Respiratory Journal reported the results of a study that found a link between intense sleep apnea in women and increased risk of developing tumors. The study was observational and so causation was not proven. But found that having this sleep disorder in women the risk of tumors increased two to three times. This conclusion was made through observation of more than 20 000 adult patients suffering from obstructive sleep apnea. Approximately 2% of them were subsequently diagnosed with cancer.
As expected, with aging the likelihood of tumors has increased, however, when the researchers made allowances for such cancer risk factors as gender, body mass index, Smoking and alcohol consumption, it is still the presence of sleep apnea was a significant risk factor of cancer for women. While in men this relationship is practically not observed or was very weak.
Authors of the study do not exactly know what to explain a possible link between sleep disorders and tumours, but the data definitely indicate that this topic should be further explored. It is known that sleep apnea is accompanied by snoring, daytime fatigue and sleepiness, and elevated risk of cardiovascular disease, and this risk is much more pronounced in men.