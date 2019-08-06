Sleep problems may indicate a deficiency of this vitamin
Scientists from the UK found that sleep problems can signal a deficiency of this important vitamin as B12. With the shortage in the body element often experienced by vegetarians, according to the article edition Express.
Vitamin B12 deficiency occurs when a person does not receive it with food. The best sources of substances is food of animal origin. Lovers of vegetarian cuisine all suffer from lack of necessary for the health of the item.
Doctors called one of the signs of deficiency are sleep disturbances, it is known about the direct relationship of the number of erythrocytes and the nervous system. Insomnia is not considered a major symptom of vitamin B12, but the experiment experts proves the addiction. Patients received an injection of 1.5 mg of element per day. Positive therapeutic results from doctors over six months. A positive effect was seen in the case of 55-year-old man with 18 years, suffering from syndrome of delayed sleep phase.
Among other signs of deficiency doctors have called a lack of energy, weakness, extreme fatigue, shortness of breath, headache, pale skin, sudden weight loss, ringing in the ears, numbness of the legs, poor concentration and forgetfulness.