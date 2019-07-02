Sleep with a fan harmful to health
The expert from the UK mark Reddick made a statement that sleeping with a fan is harmful to health. The device can trigger an allergic reaction. Article relevant content published in The Sun.
According to the expert, Mark Reddick, for some people, the presence of ceiling or floor fan in the room helps to sleep, as the device keeps a comfortable temperature in the room. For other individuals it could lead to serious problems, namely, the emergence of insomnia, attacks of asthma or dry eye. In addition, the distribution of dust around the room.
“A steady stream of air on your body can cause dryness. Lotions and moisturizers will help prevent this, but it is necessary to take into account the skin type. Another thing that some men and women are sleeping with half-open eyes, which can cause severe irritation. If you wear contact lenses while you sleep, this is especially problematic,” — said the expert.
The solution is cleaning the fan before you turn on. Not to be redundant other ways to keep cool during a heat wave, which include the distribution of reflective material outside the Windows, the use of light curtains, as the dark material and metal blinds lead to heating temperature in the house. In the list of measures regularly taking a cool shower, drink diluted fruit juice and water.