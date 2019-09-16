Sleeping beauties: Swedish Queen and the Princess fell asleep during the opening session of Parliament
Week from crowned heads was too hard
Sylvia, Queen of Sweden and her daughter crown Princess Victoria attended the opening session of Parliament in Stockholm. But the ceremonial part was delayed and Queen with Princess fell asleep. About it writes Daily Mail.
A funny incident was in the lenses of journalists on the balcony of the press and photos of “sleeping beauties”, as I called Sylvia and Victoria in the press, went on social networks.
However, journalists immediately found the explanation, why the Queen and the Princess fell asleep – they’d had a heavy week and the day before they midnight was present at the official opening of the national Assembly in Stockholm.