“Slept”: Kim Kardashian accused of abuse of photoshop
Kim Kardashian is not ideal, and she herself is not just talking. Stars have cellulite, stretch marks after childbirth, weight ranges (Kim, then gains weight, it loses weight). That’s why she invented a collection of slimming underwear “Kimono” more like a tight jumpsuit. It is said of such underclothes Kardashian does not get and is it under dresses and costumes.
But under a swimsuit underwear is not put on, and to lay out the erotic selfie with the beach want.
When Kim takes herself on vacation, she always applies filters and photoshop. No one really didn’t notice it until a recent post.
Kardashian posted a group selfie with sister Kendall. The model has always been very skinny, and Kim decided not to stand out sisters, tratorious your figure “in full.” But followers noticed – Kardashian issued a mirror in the background that is behind the stars is very much blurred, like a painting by Salvador Dali.
Subscribers wrote to Kim: “what about the mirror, it melted from the heat?”, “Kimi, you overdid it with photoshop”, “Oh, busted, mirror sails, just where you retouched photo.”
In the future, Kardashian is more reasonable to use filters and retouch or give away your selfie masters of photoshop before publishing.