Slides, stories and colourful toys: as Irina Shayk entertains daughter Leah
July 17, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Model resting from work on the Playground.
Give me one reason, becoming a mother, you now have to wear a longer skirt. No! I don’t believe it. Absolutely! How this idea even came to mind? Why do you have to change yourself, your sense of self just because you became a mother? Answer me this question,
— outraged a week ago Irina Shayk in an interview with us Harper’s Bazaar. And now proves its words with deeds.
Shake captured on a walk with her daughter in new York. To slide, dig in the sandbox and milkshakes Irina came out in the shortest dress. However, she prudently put down fashionable Cycling shorts.
In addition to the shorts and dresses Reformation, to Shake that day was a Levi’s jacket and boots Dr. Martens.