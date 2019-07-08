Slipped: from the cruise ship dropped child
The baby died after fell from a 150-foot height (45.7 m) from the cruise ship, when grandpa hoisted her so she could look out the window.
18-month-old girl slipped from his hands and fell from 11-storey ship “Freedom of the seas” company Royal Caribbean. The child fell onto the concrete below when the ship docked in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
July 7, around 16:30 local time the child was taken to the hospital. Soon after the doctors pronounced her death.
According to local website Primer Hora, the girl was from Indiana, and vacationing with his parents, grandmother and grandfather.
Police have launched an investigation and reviewing the record from the security cameras on the ship, and also queries of passengers.
At the time of this writing, police had not yet interviewed the family of the deceased, and the incident is considered an accident.
Elmer Roman of the local public security Department said, “Police have launched an investigation and is focusing on the surveillance data of the ship. At present, the homicide is also in place. While it was not possible to interview family members. It is very sad and tragic situation!”
The height of the liner is approximately 210 feet (64 m), and the 11th floor is at a height of about 150 feet (45.7 m) above ground level when the ship is moored.
Liner accommodates about 4,000 passengers, in times of tragedy it was uploaded 7-day cruise to the southern Caribbean sea — Antigua, St Lucia and Barbados.