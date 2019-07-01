Slouch and 2 pairs of eyelids: created a frightening portrait of a man in the future
People in the future much evolyutsioniruet because of the constant spending time on the computer, smartphone, and other electronic devices. Such conclusions were made by the company TollFreeForwarding, which collected the research and learned expert opinion on this issue before working with a 3D designer.
So create a 3D human model 3000, which was named mindy. The mindy there is a strong slouch and this is due to the fact that she is constantly working at the computer and looks into your smartphone. When you do this, your neck muscles tighten, and become rude.
People in the future (photo: tollfreeforwarding.com)
The change also happened with the hand, elbow bent to 90 degrees. This is related due to the frequent use of the device. In addition, a person will have a thicker skull to protect the brain from exposure to RF radiation, which comes from smartphones.
Following the change of appearance mindy is not noticeable to the naked eye. We are talking about changing the brain, namely its reduction. According to scientist David Geary, modern technologies can change the size of our brain.
There is a theory that over time the human brain is getting smaller. So, there’s a study that showed how the human brain changed in a long time. This happened due to technological advances in agriculture, healthcare and many other spheres of life. We now have to do a lot less to survive.
The theory of evolution indicates a decrease of a person in the future. This is largely due to the fact that survival no longer depends on whether a person is strongest and biggest among its kind.
In the future, the most technologically savvy people are likely to be most successful. In light of this, people will start to decrease.
People will also receive a second eyelid, which will limit the amount of harmful light, which are our eyes when using electronic equipment with a screen.