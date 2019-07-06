Slovenia got a fancy statue Melania trump (photo)

Slovenia got a very original monument of the wife of the President of the United States Melania trump. The wooden statue depicts the first lady on inaugurational ceremony of her husband Donald trump.

The author of the statue was trying to capture for history the moment when Melania trump in a bright turquoise dress, welcomed the audience. Sculptural composition is set in the village of Road near hometown Melania. For better perception the work of art set on the banks of the Sava river, and the statue of the first lady of the United States as it welcomes the water flow through his small home Sevnica.

The idea of the statue belongs to the American master brad Downey from Kentucky working in the genre of naive art. For the manufacture of the statue was used a wooden block and a saw.

The opening of the monument Melania in the village Road is part of the program of the festival of street art in Slovenia and art exhibitions Ta Eho.

Earlier, the monument Melania trump promised to install sculptors from Bosnia and Herzegovina.

