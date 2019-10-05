Slow metabolism: 8 symptoms that indicate it is
Metabolism may lower activity in a natural way in connection with age. But also, such slowing may be a consequence of certain diseases. Experts described the symptoms that allow us to understand that the metabolism has become slower.
Due to the fact that the metabolism slows down, to stay in shape becomes harder: excess fat in the body builds up fast and goes slow. Experts warn that after the age of 35-40 years, the metabolism slowly begins to slow down almost at all. Not to gain extra pounds at this stage of life, should be more picky and demanding to approach their diet, maintain regular physical activity.
To indicate that the metabolism has become slower, you can following symptoms.
Unexplained weight gain. Your menu remains the same, and the figure – rounder.
Fatigue. Feeling tired is an indication that the body is less active than before burns energy.
Dull, dry skin. A slower metabolism is associated with deterioration of blood supply that affects how the skin looks. It loses nutrients, and becomes dull and prone to dryness and flaking
Brittle nails. The same reason as in the case of skin. Poor blood flow leads to a lack of nutrients in the cells and tissues in the periphery of the body. Specifically, the nails begin to stratify and hill, become brittle, obviously unhealthy in appearance.
Falling hair. Hair from slowing down of the metabolism suffers along with skin and nails. Lack of nutrients leads to stunted hair growth and increased hair loss
Headaches. A slower metabolism can be the consequence of reduced function of the thyroid gland. This can be expressed in such symptoms as frequent headaches, which are characterized by tension in the forehead and around the eyes.
Chilliness. A slow metabolism helps to reduce body temperature. The result is a feeling of chilliness, chills, typical off state.
The lack of interest in sex. If the slowdown in metabolism associated with decreased production of thyroid hormones, it is likely to be observed and low levels of sex hormones, manifested in calming sexual desire.
Cravings for sweet foods. A decrease in the activity of metabolism in the body can lead such a dangerous phenomenon as insulin resistance in which cells do not respond to normal levels of the hormone insulin, which reduces sugar in the blood. One of the signs of insulin resistance is a strong craving for sweets and carbohydrates.