Slow walking is dangerous: scientists have come to unexpected conclusions
The slow walking has a negative impact on the human body and is often the cause of more premature aging of the brain. This is the conclusion reached by researchers from Duke University in North Carolina, according to the article in the scientific journal JAMA.
It is reported that the study involved several hundred residents of New Zealand, which at the time of the test was 45 years and for health which was observed from the age of three.
The collection of information for almost the entire life of the participants of the experiment showed that those who at an early age had low IQs and weak language skills and poor motor skills in middle age go slower.
In addition, in the 45 years of the experiment participants did an MRI that showed that those slower walks, less brain volume, however, and the density of its crust. They also observed signs of disease in small vessels. All of this, the scientists, testifies to the early aging of the brain.
In addition, the researchers asked a group of eight people to estimate the age of the test participants at the pictures. As a result of “slow walkers” looked older than those who walk faster.
