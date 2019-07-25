Small copy: Rihanna found his double
Yesterday the 31-year-old singer Rihanna has shared on his Instagram a picture of a little girl who is strikingly similar to herself.
I almost dropped the phone. How?
— surprised star of this similarity.
Fans of the singer have surprised not less than her.
It’s your twin!
I thought Rihanna was just using the child filter.
How is that possible?
— they wonder.
Other and even suggested that it was the daughter of Rihanna, which she so long concealed.
This girl Riri found in the account of her mother bree. Her name is Ala, and she is an aspiring model. It has, incidentally, drew attention not only Rihanna, but also tyra banks, who also shared in his Instagram a photo of the star. Ala, which is clearly not expected such attention from celebrities, the census did record the singer and thanked her for publication.
I always wanted to be a model,
— she wrote.
Perhaps now, after such advertising, her career will go to the mountain.