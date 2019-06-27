Small “poiskovik”: in Indonesia, the parents gave their son the name Google (photos)
In the South-West of Indonesia, in the province of Snipe is a kid by the name of Google. Parents have long chosen IT company, after whom to name the child. Was options Windows, iPhone, Microsoft, iOS. The reason is that the 27-year-old Ella Karin and 31-year-old Andy Cachia Saputra sure that the name will make a son as good as an Internet search engine, writes the Mirror.
“When the baby was born, the proud daddy decided to call him Google, without a surname”, — the report says.
According to father, the name would have diluted the “essence” of the name. The mother believes that the child will be a “leader,” “many people”.
This is the second son of the couple. He appeared in November 2018, but in social networks about the little one found out the other day. The father thought about the name Albar of Digantar Putra, but that all changed when I went to the seventh month of pregnancy. At that time the man was inspired by the latest technology.
Local media reports that the first three months parents kept the name. Friends asked how to name the baby, but was advised to go only as “the Kid”.
The newspaper reminds that if the baby was born in the Mexican state of Sonora, it could be otherwise, as the authorities forbade parents to give children weird names. Google is not among them, but Facebook is exactly present.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the Ukrainians gave last year a strange name, among them Filofteia and Cantemir.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter