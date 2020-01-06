Small Talk: 7 questions to help to start and maintain a conversation with an American
Small talk is the most important part of the American culture of communication. “Our” can be unusual to maintain even a casual conversation with a familiar person, not to mention the unfamiliar: we start to talk about how really our business, or even are frightened and don’t know how to respond to “How are you?” Crib from “Lifehacker” not just help you out in this situation.
You sit in the company of new acquaintances, colleagues or even parents of your half. Everyone is silent because they don’t know how to start the conversation. Silence becomes unbearable so much so that we even hear the ticking of the clock. This situation can be changed if you ask the right questions.
Question 1. “How do you know X?”
- Option: “How did you get to this party?”
A simple question helps to establish something in common that you have with someone. This is the easiest way to establish contact and to find a subject for discussion. In the worst case you can always marvel at how different roads came to the same party. And this is a reason to ask further questions.
Question 2. “What exactly do you mean?”
- Option: “Never heard of it! How does it work?”
In fact, we don’t like to ask to clarify, because in this case we look stupid and uneducated. It seems we have overlooked what everyone else already know. However, the tactic here is to feel like a beginner-enthusiast. Then your questions will be pleasant for the hearer. In addition, you ask about what all others interested to know. This will make the conversation more pleasant.
Question 3. “Why did you decide to do this?”
- Option: “How did you get into this industry?”
People love to talk about themselves. This question provokes the interviewee into a story that you can isolate individual parts, then to use them for the development of the conversation. You can read that you studied at the same University or worked in the same industry. To continue interesting for the both of you talking.
Question 4. “What do you like best about..?”
- Option: “I really liked the speaker, a bouquet of flowers, this promenade… what do you like?”
Exactly the same as in the previous version, you simultaneously establish communication with the man and provoke him to Express their own opinions. The fun begins when people do not agree with your preferences, for example, if you said the speaker was interesting, and your companion almost fell asleep on his lectures. It is a guarantee that the conversation will never end.
Question 5. “What’s your favorite restaurant?”
- Option: “Where I can almost not to meet a crowd of tourists?”
People like to be experts. If you’re new in town and met a local, you can be sure that he will tell you all the secrets of this place, advise where to go, where to eat and how to walk. Convenient: not only do you want a friend, but also get a lot of useful information.
Question 6. “Why do you think so?”
- Option: “Strange… I thought so, and you say that things are very wrong”
Usually people are very happy to make allegations about your career, city or hobby. Something like: “Now is not the best time to start a career in this industry.” If you will not allow the interlocutor to go away from this thesis, and ask them to tell about the details and reasons for such opinions, then, firstly, shows that are listening, and secondly, show a genuine interest in the subject of conversation.
Question 7. “What was the most difficult on this road?”
- Variant: “If I had to start again, what would you have done differently?”
People like to talk about how they overcame all obstacles and reached the goal. Particularly well this issue works, if you want to start a conversation with someone you really respect — author, speaker, leader in the field. Starting a conversation with such a question, you can not only get a lengthy reply, but a valuable lesson.