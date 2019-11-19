Small town Texas has overtaken new York as the growth of wages
District of new York and its suburbs boasts the largest salary in the United States, but, according to new figures by the Commerce Department, wages are rising rapidly in much smaller cities — Odessa and Midland (TX). About it writes Yahoo!Finance.
Personal income per capita in Midland exceeds 122 000 dollars a year, which is more than in San Jose (CA), San Francisco (CA), Boston (mA) or new York (new York) in 2018. Midland and Odessa — a base for oil production in the Permian basin — has benefited from the boom, which last year forced the United States to overtake Russia and become the world’s largest oil producer.
However, personal income in the Metropolitan area of new York-Newark-Jersey city in 2018 rose to almost $ 1.5 trillion, or 8.3% of total United States — the largest share in the United States. After new York followed by Los Angeles (California) — 4.8% Chicago (Illinois) — 3.3 percent. Among the 20 largest cities in Denver (co), which has overtaken riverside (CA), and took 18th place.
For the fifth consecutive year the capital cities in the USA ahead of rural and small town income per capita — total wages divided by the number of the population.
In 2018 a personal income per capita averaged 56 527 dollars for Americans living in urban areas and 41 552 dollars for residents of the small regions.
The metro area increased by 4.9% in 2018, compared to 4.1% in 2017. In areas outside metro personal income has increased by 4.7% compared to 3.3%. These 5 years were the record for the last 50 years.
From the point of view of growth, Midland and Odessa, Texas, ahead of all 374 of the city with the fastest growth, 17.4% and 14.6%, respectively. Midland also heads the state’s personal income per capita, on average, in 122 247 dollars in 2018 — almost 96 000 dollars higher than in the Metropolitan district at the last place — McAllen-Edinburgh-mission (TX).
It is not surprising that the wealth of the Midland attracts people to the city. Last year this led to a growth in population by 4.4%.
However, this trend may change. Recent fall from power plants in the area coincided with a decrease in employment opportunities and in some cases falling wages, according to the latest data from the Federal reserve Bank of Dallas.
The data of the Department of Commerce show that in the zones outside the Metropolitan areas continues to decline, the share of total personal income. Last year, only 10.6% of the total personal income of the United States were in areas outside of the metro — the lowest share since 1969.
From 2016 to 2018 the income per capita in Midland grew by 28%. Among the top five areas where income grew faster over the last two years, three are in Texas.