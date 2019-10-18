Small, Yes udalenkie! This weed is one of the most useful medicines on Earth
Plantain is known as one of the stubborn weeds that keep appearing in gardens and cracks in the road. However, this is one of the most powerful medicinal herbs.
Leaves, seeds and roots of plantain have different healing properties, allowing you to quickly stop bleeding, heal wounds and cuts, disinfect and remove inflammation. The juice and infusion is taken orally to deal with the cough, to have diuretic, laxative, diaphoretic, analgesic and sedative effect.
How and where to harvest medicinal plant
Before you apply useful grass is to study species growing in a particular area.
Of course, use leaves or other fragments for therapeutic purposes is possible, if the plantain is harvested in ecologically clean place, far from the highways and industrial production places for walking Pets. The herb has the property to collect and store harmful substances from soil and air. It is also worth to pass by the unhealthy or damaged plant pests.
Depending on the pieces of plantain that are required for the treatment of a disease, to collect and harvest the grass is better at a certain time, when concentration of beneficial properties in it maximum.
- Plantain leaves, stems and flowers are most useful in the period after flowering and before seed formation. Leaves a characteristic pattern formed by major veins, it is better to collect within 60 days after beginning of flowering.
- The seeds are gaining higher healing power of the time of ripening.
- The roots of the greatest benefit to health is in the autumn, in September-November.
Of course, you should consider the specific local conditions, geographical location, favourable or not weather in a particular year.
Solid stem or the base sheet may not resist if they try to thwart their hands. Not to accidentally damage the roots, it is better to use scissors or garden shears.
Plant material during collection and harvesting should not be wet. So it is easier to dry in a cool, dark place that will provide long-term storage. It is not necessary to collect plant material in the dew or during rain as there is a risk that it will rot during the drying process.
Plantain is stored in great wooden boxes.
Recipe water infusion of plantain
To prepare plantain infusion 1 tbsp chopped plant matter to brew 1 Cup of boiling water, leave for an hour or half an hour then on a water bath, drain.
Water infusion of fresh leaves is useful to wash wounds, ulcers, fistulas, abscesses and boils.
The recipe of the juice of plantain
Fresh leaves are collected, washed, dried on a towel, scald with boiling water. After I scroll through a meat grinder. The cake is pressed through the fabric. If the juice is too thick, add as much water, boil for no longer than 3 minutes.
Treatment plantain bites, wounds, bruises
Fresh leaves have antimicrobial properties so they are used in the treatment of burns, poorly healing wounds, suppuration, ulcers, fistulas, abscesses, furuncles. In case of insect bites herb helps to stop the bleeding.
- Sheets to wash, put on the injured area in several layers, it is possible to fix it with a bandage. After 2-3 hours the leaves to replace.
- The crushed plant material can also be wrapped in cheesecloth and fasten at the site of injury, inflammation.
Before external use the dried leaves need to soak them in warm water.
The healing properties of plantain infusion in case of cough
The infusion stimulates the epithelium of the respiratory tract, helps to secrete and remove mucus from the bronchi, has expectorant and cough-reducing effect. Its healing properties are used in the case of acute infections, tonsillitis, bronchitis, bronchial asthma, pulmonary tuberculosis.
- In consultation with your doctor in case a sore throat every hour or two plantain infusion can gargle.
- For a better separation of viscous sputum in bronchitis take tincture half a Cup 3-4 times a day.
- In case of cold from plantain juice prepare a syrup, mixing it in equal parts with honey. Take 1 tbsp 4 times a day.
The use of psyllium in the treatment of diseases of the gastrointestinal tract
The healing properties of useful plants are used in case of gastritis, gastric ulcer, inflammation of the duodenum, bladder, hemorrhoids.
In the case of ulcers of the stomach or duodenum, after consultation with the doctor to treat, mix 1 teaspoon of dried leaves of plantain and 1 tsp sage. Brewing a mixture of 1/2l of boiling water, boil for 5 minutes, to insist. Make 1/2 Cup once a day for six weeks, then increase the frequency to 3 times a day.
Home treatment for gastritis 2 tsp of psyllium to make a glass boiling water, insist 12 hours, to drink on a night out.
The plantain juice helps to reduce painful sensations in the stomach, stimulates the appetite, increases the acidity of gastric juice, enhance the secretion of gastric juice in the stomach, reduces chronic inflammation in the large and small intestines. Take 1 tbsp 3 times a day for half an hour before meals.
In warm time of the year when diseases of the gastrointestinal tract is useful every day to eat 10-12 fresh leaves, combining them with honey.
In the case of a hard chair is useful to take on an empty stomach in a small amount of the powder of dried leaves of the plant with warm water.
Plantain for skin care
To accelerate healing cracks and cuts on the feet are useful warm baths, which to the infusion of plantain. To abrasion and calluses useful to put the crushed leaves in the night their healing properties will restore the skin.
Skin softening baths for hands are prepared with plantain leaves, calendula, chamomile. Two tsp. of the mixture brewed Cup of boiling water, infused and filtered. The procedure lasts 15 minutes, then dry hands greased with a fat cream.
Medicinal properties infusion of plantain is used in hand care what it is mixed with butter and honey.
Infusion of plantain is useful as a rinse for the hair.
Compresses of plantain infusion moisturizes the skin, the greatest benefit comes from alternating hot and cool compresses, applied for 3-4 minutes.
Dry skin is useful to wipe the diluted juice of plantain. To enhance the therapeutic effect, you can add starch. Apply the mask on face for 20-30 minutes.
Oily skin is wiped with a cold, frozen in ice cubes. After the procedure the skin should be lubricated with cream.
Contraindications:
The juice and infusion of plantain is not to be taken in case of increased acidity of gastric juice.
A useful grass should not be treated in the propensity to thrombosis.