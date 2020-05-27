Smalyuk became the owner of “Carpathians”
Oleg Smalyuk
Former Vice-President of FC Karpaty Aleh Smalyuk became the full owner of the Lviv club, the Football.ua.
Functionary bought the rights to Lviv club Peter Damanskogo, who led the club since 2001.
Earlier, the lions had been nominated Smalyukh presidential candidate of the Ukrainian Premier League.
At the moment Karpaty are at the bottom of the standings of the Premier League, having 14 points after 23 rounds.
The first official match under the guidance of the new owner of the “Karpaty” will play may 31 against the “Mariupol” in the framework of the 24th round of the Premier League.