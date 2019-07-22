Smart and happy: what foods are good for the brain

The brain, like other organs, requires proper and healthy nourishment. This will allow to improve performance, to satisfy the necessary nutrients. Eat a variety of foods that are extremely good for the brain. What is addressed in our material.

Whole wheat bread

The most important source of energy for the brain is glucose. From its lack different possible negative consequences, for example, decreased performance. And wholemeal products, like bread, will provide a sufficient amount of glucose, and thus the energy. Low glycemic index have wheat, oats, brown rice, barley, bran. All of this is extremely good for the brain. They improve the blood brain mental activity.

Walnuts

Another extremely important and useful for the brain product. It includes all the essential for the mind and body as a whole – vitamins E and b, fiber, potassium, antioxidants. Thanks to this type of nuts can improve the cognitive processes of the brain and memory.

Greens

The greenery is very beneficial for the brain the product which helps to reduce the likelihood of developing dementia. As a rule, this disease accompanies man during aging. It is manifested as the weakening and deterioration of memory. But the consumption of green you can slow down the dysfunction of the brain, and perhaps even prevent the death of its cells. The fact that greens are rich in vitamin K, which are necessary to the brain. Most useful can you call spinach, parsley, dill, chives, sorrel.

Eggs

Due to the choline in eggs brain begins to work much better. Due to this, the product improves the conductivity of nerve impulses and the flow of neurons to the cerebral cortex.

Fish

Fish has many essential fatty acids. Omega-3 has many types of this product – salmon, tuna, mackerel, trout and others. So, if you want to improve brain work, you need to eat at least one serving of such product in a week.

Blueberries

This berry is also good for the brain because it slows down the aging of cells and improves memory. Blueberries contain phytochemicals, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Cocoa beans

Cocoa is able to tone, reduce cholesterol. Drink it extremely useful for improving brain activity. In the composition of the cocoa beans have flavonoids, which improve brain. And there is the chocolate will be useful too, as this will help to improve your mood and relieve stress.

Broccoli

Eating broccoli positive impact on the state of the brain. First and foremost, this product helps to prevent premature dementia. In broccoli there are many b vitamins, C, E, PP, K as well as potassium, calcium, magnesium, iron and folic acid. Including vegetables helps protect against heart disease, nervous disorders, gout, multiple sclerosis and metabolic disorders.

Tomatoes

The brain will be significantly improved if included in the diet tomatoes. In their composition includes lycopene, which fights cancer cells, slows aging, and anthocyanins prevent coronary heart disease, blood clots.

Pumpkin seeds

This product is a lot of zinc, which is good for the brain. Just 100 grams of pumpkin seeds will help to fill the daily requirement of this component by 80 percent. In addition, they contain potassium, magnesium, calcium, healthy fats and acids your brain needs.