“Smart guy”: the doctors call an unannounced product to increase potency
Nature has that the sexual activity of men should be saved up to 80-85 years. But in reality, the activity in men has been falling for 60 years. It is connected with bad ecology, stress, poor diet and lack of physical activity, says a Satellite.
Doctors, knowing this, called the most unexpected product to increase potency. In their opinion, an effective remedy for potency may be eggs. This product was treated with curiosity in ancient times. Was already identified positive qualities available to the product.
People have noticed that after intake of eggs in men, there is increasing activity and the ability to perform long-lasting sexual intercourse. Modern research also shows that eggs contains vitamin D, vitamin K, lecithin and amino acids. It is proved that the protein product effectively affect fertility ability of men and helps to solve problems with conception. Eggs improve the properties of semen, making it more healthy and active.
Each such “smart” the sperm increases the chances of a successful conception. Furthermore, eggs enhance the activity of the Central nervous system, liver, cardiovascular system and brain.
While doctors say that the greatest effect have raw eggs. But be careful, because not every egg can be eaten raw. Doctors warn that chicken or quail eggs are not a panacea, and only contribute to creation of favourable soil for sexual activity. You should not eat large amounts of eggs, hoping to increase the effect. Already with a small volume of one egg is sufficient to saturate with vitamins. If there are doubts in the use of the product, should seek the advice of a specialist.
