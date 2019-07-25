Smart is testing an electric version of the ForFour model

| July 25, 2019 | Techno | No Comments
Loading...

Smart тестирует электрическую версию модели ForFour

Soon the Smart brand, owned by Daimler, will move to cleaner engines and will fill the entire range of “green” cars.

The first “step” in the electric future will be updated ForFour Electric Drive prototype was spotted in Germany. Judging by the spy pictures, externally, the model has not changed and will retain the same proportions. Manufacturer slightly updated front end, in particular, the bumper and grille.

According to preliminary information, the current electric motor with a peak power of 82 HP and a constant returns to 55 HP will be replaced by a more modern powerplant. Actual 4-seater version of the Smart ForFour due to the battery capacity of 17.6 kWh has a range of up to 150 km.

It is expected that a more powerful motor with a higher capacity battery can provide the new Smart ForFour Electric Drive up to 200 km without recharging, and acceleration from standstill to 100 km/h in less than 12.7 seconds, like the current generation.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.