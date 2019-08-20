Smart patch will tell you about your health better than a smart watch
Engineers have developed a pilot stickers that secretly reads physiological signals from the skin and transmit health records to the receiver.
The sensor began testing on people who complain of poor sleep and heart problems. Subsequently, the plan to extend testing to patients with more severe disease.
The developers of the diagnostic system BodyNet has created a device from wireless sensors to the skin, which in the future will be able to work in tandem with smart clothing and track a broad range of health indicators, more accurate than smart watches or smartphones.
Scientists from Stanford University have already unveiled the first version of such a system which continuously performs the monitoring of human movements, as well as heart rate and respiration.
Elastic sensor created in the form of a small wireless tag that receives physiological signals from the skin and transmits them to a miniature sensor attached to the clothing. The sensor sticks to the skin like a band-aid and does not create any discomfort.