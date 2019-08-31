Smart showed what will be the new electric ForTwo and ForFour
At the Frankfurt motor show will debut the redesigned Smart ForTwo and ForFour with a fully electric powertrain. Teaser of one of the two new products already published: in the sketch shown the design of a future double citicar.
The current generation of “SMARTS” will be the last with internal combustion engines and the last developed by Daimler. Already in 2020 the development will be connected Geely, which recently acquired a 50 percent stake in Smart, and the brand line will be fully electrified. Later, in 2022, the production of all “SMARTS” takes on the capacity of the Chinese plant.
However, externally, the cars will change in the near future: in early September in Frankfurt will present the new ForTwo and ForFour design, unusual false radiator grille and new foglights. In most companies, this style of the exterior is called “more adult”.
Technical details are not yet disclosed. It can be assumed that Smart job on the cruising range of electric vehicles, as an indicator of the current models are not impressive: on a single charge electro-“SMARTS” passing about 100 km. In this setting, they seriously lose to other electric vehicles, for example, the new Honda e, which passes 200 km.