Smarter than thought: scientists have figured out how prehistoric people hunted mammoths
In Mexico, discovered the skeletons of at least 14 mammoths. That happens sometimes, but now for the first time, it became clear that more than 15 thousand years ago, people arranged a trap for mammoths, BBC reports.
In the village of Tultepec just North of Mexico were found two such traps, obviously specially dug and camouflaged pit into which fell the mammoths, and then hunters killed them.
It is possible that the ancient people specially customized of mammoths in the direction of the traps.
The opening of the trap dramatically changes our understanding of how prehistoric people hunted these huge animals.
Mexican archaeologists say that the area can be found even more traps for mammoths.
Until now it was thought that people were hunting a sick or injured mammoths, or when the animals fell into a natural trap, such as a swamp bog.
But the discovery on a dig in Mexico indicates that hunting mammoths were organized much more difficult.
Director of the Mexican Institute of anthropology and history (INAH) Diego Prieto Hernandez said that the latest discovery — a turning point in our understanding of how ancient people interacted with the huge mammals.
Each trap is a pit with a depth of 1.7 meters and 25 meters in diameter. They were designed so that once there, the mammoth could not get out.
The first mammoth skeleton in the area of Tultepec was discovered in 2016. Judging by the condition of the bones, he was slaughtered on the people.
According to the then prevailing scientific ideas, because the area was marshy lake, the people just waited for the mammoth stuck in the mud, and then he was attacked.
Mammoths, like elephants related to them, prefer not to stray too far from the sources of drinking water.
Some scientists suspected that prehistoric hunters drove the prey in a dangerous place for her, but this theory was not confirmed.
Now, after the discovery holes, it becomes clear that human society at that time was organized sufficiently in order to dig deep holes the right size with a minimum of available tools and understand the behavior of a mammoth and skill to manipulate.
15 thousand years in this part of North America in abundance inhabited the so-called Columbian mammoths. Their skeletons are relatively often found near ancient lakes, hence the theory that they are simply bogged down in marshy terrain.
Columbian mammoths were larger than their relatives in Europe and Asia.