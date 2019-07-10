Smartphones can make you a hunchback
This assumption was made by two Australian scientists, looking at x-rays of young people. They believe that the cause of humps is the excessive use of smartphones.
In the journal Scientific Reports published an article by Australian scientists, which further expressed concerns about the negative effects on the human body, the uncontrolled use of new technologies. It has been proved that because of the habits of modern people almost do not part with smartphones and tablets, they often face pain in the neck and back, headaches, painful swelling of the tendons because of the constant departures of texting and scrolling, as well as some other problems. And now scientists from the University of Queensland during the study 218 of x-rays of people aged 18 to 30 found that many of them because smartphones are developing humps.
41% of the shots allowed to assume about the beginning of abnormal growths at the base of the skull, where its connection with the neck. When the neck is constantly tilted, the weight of the head, which is, on average, 4-5 kg, is transferred from the bones of the spine on the muscles of the back of the head and neck. Due to chronic overload can start to form a hump, as scientists believe. We are talking about growth, which in medicine is called the external occipital external protuberance. It is usually diagnosed in older people as a result of decades of excessive pressure on the skeleton.
However, modern fashion for different kind of smartphones and mobile phones have led to the fact that this education was to occur much sooner. Today the skeletal muscle degenerative process may start from a very early age, guided by the study authors. Well, in order to prevent these negative phenomena, we rarely need to touch the smartphone.