Smartphones will warn about the risk of infection with coronavirus: how it works
Apple and Google, which control the world’s most popular operating system for smartphones that will alert their users that they could be at risk of infection by coronavirus, writes USA Today. Here’s how it works.
Two technical giants are working on new tools for contact tracing for public health agencies. These tools can inform the user that if he crossed paths with someone who subsequently test positive for coronavirus.
New tools COVID-19 on iPhone and Android devices will use Bluetooth to detect nearby smartphones.
When a person receives a positive result for coronavirus, it introduces the result of this test in the app. With the consent of anyone who has been with him for 14 days, receives a push notification that they may have been exposed.
It will look something like this: “you Recently came into contact with someone whose test COVID-19 was positive. Click here for more information”.
Public health authorities have for years used the practice of contact tracing, interviewing infected people, learning who they communicated with, and encouraging them procedure.
Version for your smartphone can help authorities quickly to remove restrictions on social distancing or to respond to a new outbreak.
Participation in the program voluntary. The effectiveness of contact tracing in the smartphone depends on how many people decide to use the program.
Privacy advocates warn that the technology is potentially vulnerable and raises important questions about how to protect confidential medical information of people.
In the Apple and Google say they have taken precautions to ensure the tracking of anonymous data, and said applications are not allowed to track your exact location.
On may 5 in his blog, the company representatives on the security FireEye said that the application should consider the implications for privacy and security when tracking users to help stop the spread COVID-19:
“The application should explain what data they collect, and specify the conditions under which the data will be disclosed to third parties. Data should be stored in a security, possibly with encryption. In some jurisdictions, users have the right to request access to the collected data and can request their removal”.
According to the FireEye, applications must be prepared to meet these needs.
