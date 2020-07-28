Smegal: Artificial devaluation of the hryvnia will not
Photo: Delo.ua
This week, the hryvnia strengthened slightly
The hryvnia is Ukraine’s currency market, not artificially, the Prime Minister said.
Authorities do not consider the possibility of artificial devaluation of the hryvnia and stimulate inflation, said Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal during the visit to Poltava region on Tuesday, July 28.
“Such issues with the Central Bank are not discussed. The national Bank conducts its own monetary policy. Its main goal — the preservation of the stability of the currency, financial system stability and price stability in the country,” he said.
The Prime Minister assured that the government and the NBU work toward preserving exchange rate and price stability.
However, he said that the government is “interested in the development of the industry, investment in the industry… but that is not the subject of discussions about additional or special issue of money”.
“This is not what should be the rate artificially high or low. We rate regulated by the market, it is very important”, — said Smigel.
We will remind, last nedelkos dollar exceeded $ 28 USD, but at the end of nodelist stopped. Since the beginning of this week the hryvnia strengthened against the dollar, but continues to fall against the Euro.
It is worth noting that recently the Minister of Finance, Sergei Marchenko said that chonco godmars of the dollar in Ukraine will remain stable,the prerequisites for strong fluctuations in the no.
Thus before the fall of the hryvnia in July Marchenko said that Ukraine to perform bucetapelada higher dollar.
korrespondent.net