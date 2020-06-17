Smegal: Coal will become the main energy
The government took the decision to prioritize the procurement of domestic coal state mines to produce electricity.
Ukrainian authorities intend to make coal the primary fuel for electricity generation, said Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal at the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, June 17.
According to him, after government decisions, the state company Centrenergo will buy and actively use the coal from the state mines.
“So we support the Ukrainian miners and save 20 thousand jobs”, – said the Prime Minister, noting that they are now either in idle or in a state of uncertainty.
In the end, the Cabinet adopted a decree On ensuring the fuel balance of the electric power industry of Ukraine and the security of supply of electric energy.
“The order prescribes the priority usage of domestic coal for electricity production in thermal power plants”, – said acting Minister of energy Olga Bulvar.
In turn, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the bill, which has written off the debts of the old energy.
korrespondent.net