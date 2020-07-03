Smegal: debts to the miners repaid
The state has paid off its debts to miners. This was announced by Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal during the hour of questions to the government in the Verkhovna Rada.
“As for the salaries of the miners and the situation in the coal industry.
The government is concerned about this situation, this question on a daily control. Acting Minister of energy participated in the meeting of the Committee at one of the state-owned power plants”, — said Smigel.
He said that the payment of salaries and debt servicing, the government sent UAH 3.5 billion for 6 months of 2020. And added that today the state has no debts to miners.
Smegal: Scarleta appointed with a trial period
“In addition, the government adopted a decree, which was obliged to buy coal from Ukrainian mines,” — said the Prime Minister.
As reported, Ukrainian coal will have priority in thermal power plants. The corresponding decision was accepted the government within the framework of the Crisis staff.
telegraf.com.ua