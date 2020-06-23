Smegal: Our goal is mortgage rate 5-7%
June 23, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmyhal States that the purpose of government is to reduce the rate of the mortgage up to 5-7%.
“Our goal is actually 5-7%, not 10%. 10% is the initial minimum target for a mortgage, now shifted to the economy,” said Smigel the TV channel “First Western”.
The Prime Minister noted that in the autumn there will be a cheaper financial resources.
“We will create the conditions for that to happen in the summer, but the system is large and stable, and inertia is a kind of guarantee of stability of the banking and monetary systems,” he added Smigel.
As reported, in the framework of the State program “Affordable loans 5-7-9%” authorized banks for the week issued 82 loans totaling 104,67 million.
telegraf.com.ua