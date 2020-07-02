Smegal: September 1-Ukraine will raise a “minimal” up to 5 thousand UAH
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine from September 1, plans to increase the minimum salary in Ukraine up to UAH 5000. This was during the opening remarks at today’s Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal.
From 1 July next year the minimum wage will increase to 6,5 thousand hryvnias.
“We are planning from 1 September this year to set the minimum wage at the level of 5000 UAH, and in the following year from 1 January it will increase first to 6000 UAH, and from 1 July next year will rise to 6500 UAH”, — he said.
According to him, such growth in terms of reducing imports should lead to increased consumption of Ukrainian products.
“This will have a positive effect for the business and for the budget and for the country as a whole and for each citizen in terms of payment of taxes and pension contributions”, — he added.
As reported, the minimum wage in Ukraine from 1 January 2020 increased by UAH 550 and is 4723 UAH per month, or 28,31 UAH per hour.
27 June 2020, the Cabinet pursuant to task the President has set a timetable for raising the minimum wage in Ukraine.
telegraf.com.ua