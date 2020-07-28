Smegal: the Cabinet approved the financial plan “Ukrzaliznytsi” for 2020
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on July 27 approved the updated financial plan of JSC “UZ”. This was stated by Prime-Minister Denis Shmyhal during his working visit to Poltava region on Tuesday.
“The government on Monday adopted an updated financial plan “Ukrzaliznytsi”, — said Smigel.
The Prime Minister noted that the adopted financial plan of the company allows to carry out calculation for the first 18 cars manufactured by Kryukovsky car-building plant (kvsz, Poltava region), the payment process has already begun.
According to him, the government in collaboration with representatives of the plant and “Ukrzaliznytsya” to work out the possibility of purchasing another 70 cars.
As reported, kvsz already made 20 of 90 passenger railcars to Ukrzaliznytsia.
Infrastructure Minister Vladislav Crickley in March 2020 agreed with the proposal of President Vladimir Zelensky to buy from kvsz three diesel trains and 90 passenger cars.
telegraf.com.ua