Smegal: the Cabinet will allocate UAH 5.5 million for housing for immigrants
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will allocate UAH 5.5 million for the purchase of housing for 55 persons. This was announced during a meeting of the government Denis Shmyhal.
Prime Minister of Ukraine stressed that the government will allocate 5.5 million UAH for the purchase of 18 apartments and one house.
He also added that 55 persons in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhya regions will get their own housing.
And today these funds will be allocated for procurement.
“It may be small numbers across the country, but it is important to talk about these things.”, said Smigel.
