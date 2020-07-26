Smegal: Ukraine has signed a loan agreement with the EU at €1.2 billion
Today Ukraine signed the Memorandum and the loan agreement with the EU about receiving 1.2 billion euros macro-financial assistance. This was stated by Denis Shmyhal in the Telegram.
He said that today during his working visit to Brussels, together with Sergei Marchenko, a Memorandum was signed and a Loan agreement with the EU.
On his Facebook page Denis Shmigel spoke about the signing of the contract and poblagodaril European partners for the support of Ukraine:
It was also reported that in may the EU decided to provide Ukraine 1.2 billion euros macro-financial assistance in connection with the epidemic of the coronavirus.
