‘Smell of death’: hurricane Dorian left homeless 76 000 inhabitants of the Bahamas. VIDEO
Apparently, the death toll here will rise as the discovery of telephone the Hurricane he caused massive damage to the Bahamas, turning the territory into a dirty swamp, spared neither property nor people.
Hurricane Dorian at the speed of 185 mph (280 km/h) with storm surges flew to the Bahamas and turned the island into ruins. People searched in vain for their loved ones, hoping to find them alive and found the body, says Today.
“I saw my cousin lying on the ground. It is very painful,” admits one of the locals Ramons Saunders.
Rescue teams searched the area of the disaster, but have lost hope of finding survivors a week after the terrible hurricane. Rescuers difficult to comb the area because of the serious destruction caused by the hurricane.
The survivors remained without a roof over their head people — and there are more than 76 000, in a hurry to leave the island of Abaco. Those who can, try to leave a message near and dear to people.
“Right now they’re not sure I’m alive or dead. But if I can get out of here today, they know that I’m still alive. I survived,” — says one of the survivors of the tragedy the locals.
“It smells like death. This is a very, very bad,” says one of the survivors.
Officials are asking residents of the Bahamas to be patient and wait for help, which is constantly being released.
Hubert of Mines, Prime Minister of the Bahamas, promised to help “every single person”.
Those who survived the terrible catastrophe, a large-scale debris removal, cleaning of the territory and a long recovery.