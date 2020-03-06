Smelyanskiy called members of the new team Ukrposhta
The post reboot and update the top management team that will implement the reform of this public company. In particular, for positions in leadership will attract former employees the “New mail”.
This was announced by the Chairman of the Board of Ukrposhta Igor Smelyansky on his Facebook page.
“Starting this year, we’re not surviving, we are building a new, successful company and for that I decided to make a reload command that we give you the opportunity to prove themselves for internal candidates and attracted a new team — written by Smelyanskiy.
So, who became a member of the new team Ukrposhta:
- Valentyna Dudko(VC) – Deputy General Director for network development. Will be responsible for the entire network Ukrposhta of 11,000+ offices.
- Valentin oleshchenko(VC), Deputy General Director for corporate business. Will be responsible for working with online shops, legal entities and public sector.
To him was given:
-Michael Laskin(New Mail) – responsible for the business in the regions;
-Alyona Styopina(New Mail) – responsible for key customers and developing product range.
- Irina Kuts(Ukrtelecom) – chief accountant. Will realize the project of a new ERP platform, and to improve reporting.
- Boris Manoylov(VC) – Deputy General Director for it. Needs in the next 2 years to replace 80% of it systems.
To him was given:
Alexander Panchenko (VC) — it infrastructure;
-Alexander Chernolutsky (Delta Bank) is a support;
-Volodymyr Prydka(VC) — development of it programs.
Smila also called the names of those who will lead the regional team:
- Josef Bornak(VC) – Kiev;
- Yuriy Savchenko(Ukrtelecom) – Kharkiv;
- Yuri Nabatov(McDonalds) – Poltava;
- Mikola Gromov(Datagrupp) – Khmelnitsky.
“It’s about 70% of the changes that I want to see and I hope that during March we will finish the last 30% to have updated and strengthened the team was able to implement the ambitious plans we have set ourselves,” concluded his post by Smelyanskiy.