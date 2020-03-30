Smigel announced changes to the state budget
Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmyhal commented on the amendments to the state budget in 2020.
The Prime Minister writes in his Telegram channel — Parede analytical portal “Hvilya”.
“Finished preliminary work on changes to the state Budget. It was a difficult process, but it is required difficult times,” writes Smigel.
According to the head of the government, no matter what, spending on infrastructure and development, culture and education were preserved.
Also Denis Shmyhal noticed that the costs of the Stabilization Fund, which talked a lot in the last days will be focused on people. Namely:
- additional benefits of medical and other employees who are directly involved in the fight against Coronavirus disease;
- cash assistance to pensioners;
- wyplaty Ukrainians who due to the spread of the disease and preventive measures have lost their jobs;
- the provision of financial assistance to domestic business.