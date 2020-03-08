Smigel commented on the land market and the government’s plans
Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal believes that the possibility of the sale of land to foreigners or foreign companies shall be resolved exclusively by a national referendum.
He said this on air of the program “the Right to Vlad” to “1 + 1”.
“The question of the possibility of the sale of land to foreigners or foreign companies need only be solved on a national referendum,” — said the Prime Minister.
The head of the Cabinet of Ministers stressed that the land market in the first place should be open for Ukrainians.
“I the supporter of that the land market was opened primarily for the Ukrainians. That was a civilized land market, which would give an impetus to farming and economic development in Ukraine”, — said Smigel.
He also noted that Ukrainians should have the right to sell their land at a fair market price.
“Every Ukrainian should have the right to sell at the market price, not for peanuts, their land belonging to him on the rights of private ownership. It is the legitimate right of every Ukrainian. It is a right, not a duty,” said the new PM.
He assured that the government is not going to arrange “the sale of Ukrainian land”, but only to provide the Ukrainians the right to dispose of his property.
“As for the question about the possibility of selling state lands, it is a matter of debate in the Parliament”, — summed up Smigel.