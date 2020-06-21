Smigel discussed with EBRD investment in the construction of Ukrainian roads
Vice-President of the European Bank for reconstruction and development Alan Pius declared that they are ready to implement together with Ukraine a number of projects, namely the reconstruction of the highway Kyiv-Odesa and the construction of the city.
Also, the Bank begins to consider the provision of loans to Ukrainian regions for the construction of roads of regional significance. It is reported from skalkoy the press service of the Cabinet.
Smigel thanked EBRD for its consistent support of Ukraine and stressed that the Bank “was and remains the largest institutional investor in Ukraine’s economy”.
“2019 was the most successful for Ukraine in collaboration with EBRD’s annual commitments and number of projects. Last year more than 50 projects, including commercial and regional, have been organized in Ukraine with the support of EBRD. I would like to continue this typed already paced without sacrificing performance,” — said Smigel.
He also added that last year Ukraine had a record sample of EBRD funds — more than 950 million euros, while the volume of operating assets has increased by almost 20%.
“Of course we want and strive to achieve the annual volume of EBRD investments in Ukraine at the level of 1 billion euros. The purpose of the projects financed by the Bank fully complies with the requirements of the national economy and the European integration strategy of Ukraine”, — said the head of Ukrainian government.
In response, the Vice President of the EBRD Alan Pius stressed that Ukraine is among the priorities of the European Bank for reconstruction and development. According to Alan Pius, the Bank is ready to implement together with Ukraine a number of projects and is “ready to move on their constituents”.
“As explained by the Vice-President of the EBRD, we are talking about the reconstruction of highway Kyiv-Odesa and the construction of a bypass road of the city. Also, he said, the Bank begins to consider the provision of loans to Ukrainian regions for the construction of roads of regional importance, starting with Dnipro and Kherson,” — said in the message.
It is reported that Smigel expressed interest in these projects, noting that Ukraine is looking for options for the development of road infrastructure in the regions and cooperation with the EBRD is one of the government’s priorities.
“From the pilot project we will be ready very quickly to funding in all areas,” he said.
As for working on other projects, including the ring road in Lviv and the reconstruction of highway Kyiv-Odessa, Denis Shmyhal stressed that these projects are a priority and the Government is ready to promote their projects for quick implementation.
The parties also discussed issues of energy development, improving corporate governance in state-owned enterprises and banks, the introduction in Ukraine of standards of the Organization for economic cooperation and development and other relevant issues.
“We look forward to the development and deepening of our cooperation, the development of new projects in the agricultural, infrastructure, logistics and other areas. We are grateful to the team at the EBRD for its support”, — summed up Smigel.
